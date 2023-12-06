HONOLULU (KHON2) — E-sports is the fastest growing event in the world. There are an estimated to more than 532 million e-sports gamers in the world.

In Hawaiʻi, the sport is taking the community by storm.

ʻŌlelo Community Media is working with local schools and universities to install and maintain an e-sports infrastructure for Hawaiʻi as local interest in e-sports continues to build.

But, on the ground, parents need to know how to shop for their gamers and how to engage in the world that is consuming so much of our digital talent.

A recent survey of e-sports gamers has discovered something very interesting when it comes to the characters that they like to play.

They like the villains. So, what games have been ranked by e-sports gamers as having the best villains?

Who are the villains?

Let’s take a look. These are ranked from most popular based on a survey of e-sports gamers:

The character known as “The Joker” in the video game Batman: Arkham. The character known as “Pyramid Head” in the video game Silent Hill. The character known as “Albert Wesker” in the video game Resident Evil. The character known as “Nemesis” in the video game Resident Evil. The character known as “Ganon” in the video game The Legend of Zelda. The character known as “Frau Engel” in the video game Wolfenstein. The character known as “Alien” in the video game Alien Isolation. The character known as “Mr. X” in the video game Resident Evil. The character known as “Orin the Red” in the video game Baldur’s Gate. The character known as “Alma” in the video game F.E.A.R.

But why are villains the most popular characters to play in video games?

The desire to play the role of a video game villain can be influenced by various psychological factors. While these motivations can vary from person to person, not everyone who enjoys playing as a villain in video games has the same underlying reasons.

Here are some psychological aspects that may contribute to this inclination:

Escapism

Playing as a villain in a video game allows individuals to escape from the constraints of real-life morality and consequences. It offers a fantasy world where they can explore a different identity and experience the thrill of being the antagonist without real-world repercussions.

Empowerment

The role of a villain often comes with a sense of power and control. Some individuals may be drawn to the feeling of dominance and authority that playing a villainous character provides, especially if they feel disempowered in their daily lives.

Challenge and Complexity

Villainous characters in video games often have complex motivations and backgrounds. Playing as a villain can provide a different and challenging narrative perspective, offering a break from the more traditional hero role and allowing players to explore the depth of morally ambiguous characters.

Catharsis

Engaging in villainous acts in a virtual environment can serve as a form of catharsis. It provides a controlled outlet for negative emotions, stress, or frustrations, allowing individuals to express these feelings within the confines of the game without real-world consequences.

Narrative Engagement

Video games often present compelling narratives and playing as a villain allows individuals to engage with alternative storylines. The unpredictability and complexity of a villain’s journey can make the gaming experience more immersive and emotionally engaging.

Social Dynamics

In multiplayer games, the desire to be a video game villain may be influenced by social dynamics. Being a villain can create interesting interactions with other players, fostering competition, alliances, and social experiences that differ from traditional hero roles.

It’s crucial to recognize that these motivations are not universal, and players may be driven by a combination of factors.

Additionally, the psychological reasons behind wanting to play a video game villain are diverse and complex, reflecting the multifaceted nature of human preferences and motivations in gaming contexts.