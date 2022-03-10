HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Airlines (HA) announced a statewide hiring campaign on Thursday, March 10.

The airline is looking to fill hundreds of full and part-time airport, operational, and administrative positions as it welcomes a new fleet of Boeing 787 aircraft.

We’re looking for people who live our values and embody aloha. As we build back from a bruising pandemic, we want to share the warmth, care, and friendship that make our company unique – with guests and employees alike.” Robin Kobayashi, senior vice president of human resources at Hawaiian Airlines.

According to HA, the airline is recruiting for more than 600 positions companywide, with 200 openings for aircraft mechanics, guest services, ramp and cargo agents at its airport spaces in Honolulu, Kahului, Lihu’e, and Kona.

“With new contracts in place and a highly desirable benefits package, we’re hoping to attract individuals who are passionate about travel and share our love for our island home,” continued Kobayashi.

The airline has nearly 6,700 employees statewide. HA said interested candidates can apply at www.HawaiianAirlines.com/Careers.