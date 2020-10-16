Need a job? Macy’s looking to hire 250 Hawai’i workers

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Macy’s plans to hold a national holiday hiring event Thursday, Oct. 22 in efforts to fill seasonal positions at stores, call centers and distribution centers across the country. The company says this even includes 250 holiday opportunities here in Hawaii.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

Macys says that all interviews for in-store positions will be conducted by phone due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The company shared that new roles will be offered to support the company’s efforts to minimize the spread of COVID-19 like curbside assistance and order deliveries.

Interested applicants are encouraged to submit their applications prior the national hiring event on Oct. 22. The event will run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

While the positions being offered are seasonal and temporary, Macy’s is encouraging those interested in landing permanent employment not to lose hope. The company migrated approximately 1,000 seasonal workers into permanent positions in 2019 and intends to continue these efforts as best they can.

To apply for a position at Macys, click here.

For more information, visit their website.

Latest Stories on KHON2