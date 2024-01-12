HONOLULU (KHON2) — A $6.9 million grant has been awarded to Hawaii to improve charging infrastructure across the state.

“This new federal funding will make EV charging more reliable and accessible for Hawaii families, and help the State of Hawaii achieve its ambitious goals for building a clean economy,” said Senator Brian Schatz, Chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing and Urban Development.

The grant came from the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The money is said to be going to repair or replace broken or non-operational electric EV chargers.

The goal is to improve the reliability of existing charging infrastructure.