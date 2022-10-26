HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law spearheaded by President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris is distributing funds in an effort to update and revamp school bus systems across the U.S.

Twenty-five new buses will be purchased with 20 of them being zero-emission electric school buses. The funding also supports development of infrastructure to support the program, which helps Hawai’i move closer to reaching its future vision for clean energy.

“President Biden’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is accelerating our nation’s transition to electric and low-emission school buses while ensuring a brighter, healthier future for our children,” said EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan.

The EPA selected Hawai’i as one of the recipients of funding from amongst the onslaught of eager applicant school districts from across the country. Many of the district applicants were from low-income and rural communities, tribal nations, and U.S. territories, with $965 million dollars being distributed.

“As many as 25 million children rely on the bus to get to school each day. Thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration, we are making an unprecedented investment in our children’s health, especially those in communities overburdened by air pollution. This is just the beginning of our work to build a healthier future, reduce climate pollution, and ensure the clean, breathable air that all our children deserve,” said Regan.

Districts that are awarded the funding can begin purchasing school buses and infrastructure needs this month as the program officially launches.

Senator Brian Schatz weighed in on this historic investment in Hawaii’s clean future. “These buses will help more kids in Hawai‘i safely get to school without breathing harmful pollutants, make our roads cleaner and quieter, and help us transition to a clean economy.”

“This award marks yet another way that the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to invest in Hawai‘i,” said U.S. Representative Ed Case. “These funds are an important next step for our schools and transportation network in the continuing effort to transition to a clean energy future.”