HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaiian Electric Company and Honolulu Police Department are responding to a power outage in Kapahulu.

Paki Avenue is shut down to Kuhio Avenue due to traffic lights not working, according to police.

According to HECO, around 460 customers have been without power since 10:20 a.m.

HPD is at the scene near Kapahulu Avenue and Paki Avenue.

Avoid the area and expect delays.