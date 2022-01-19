Nearly $48 million in federal funds are heading to Hawaii’s hospitals

HONOLULU (KHON2) — U.S. Senator Brian Schatz of Hawaii announced on Wednesday that Hawaii would be receiving $47.9 million in federal funds to support local hospitals by funding the hiring of 955 new nurses and medical staff to fight the virus during the pandemic.

As we continue fighting the pandemic, it’s critical that our hospitals have the resources and staffing they need to provide high-quality care to families across Hawai’i,” said Senator Schatz, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The federal funds are provided by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and will be used to hire temporary medical staff for hospitals across the state, for three months. Including the hiring of new case managers, pharmacists, therapists and other medical staff.

Schatz said additional FEMA grant funding to support this temporary medical staffing is expected in the coming months.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

According to Schatz, the new funding follows last month’s announcement of more than $37 million in federal funding under the American Rescue Plan for 391 health care providers to provide care for families across the state.