KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — There are 2,998 HECO customers without power in west Maui.

The power outage was reported around 9:45 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 23.

Many of those without power are in Lahaina according to the HECO outage map.

The cause of the outage is unknown.