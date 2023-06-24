HONOLULU (KHON2) — It’s been a little over two months since Mike Morita lost part of his leg after a shark bit him while surfing at his home break in Kewalo Basin on Easter Sunday.

Saturday was his first day back to the place that changed his life forever. Morita was there for the 16th annual Friends of Kewalos beach clean up.

Friends said it was particularly special seeing a familiar face resurface for the first time since that tragic morning back in April.

On April 9, Morita was bit by what the Department of Land and Natural Resources believes was an 8 to 10 foot tiger shark, while surfing early in the morning. His lower leg was then amputated by doctors.

Morita and his close friends said Morita would call them every morning to go surf because it’s what he loves to do.

And the shark bite hasn’t altered his view on wanting to surf again. In fact, the pumping surf on Saturday was making Morita eager to jump back in.

On Saturday, KHON2 found out that Morita’s wife, Cheryl, had gotten knee surgery a few days before Mike lost his leg, so prior to that day, she was relying on him for a lot of household things at that time.

Both were very strong in their belief said the incident made them stronger and are forever grateful for the strangers and closest friends coming together to assist them during their difficult time.

“It actually brought healing for both of us, not just for him, but for me too,” said Cheryl. “Surprisingly, he asked if I wanted to come here today, I said, ‘Are you ready to go to Kewalos?’ and he said ‘Yes, I’m ready.'”

Morita loves the spot so much he felt the need to give back, despite what he’s lost.

“It’s great to be back, the atmosphere, you know I love Kewalos and Friends of Kewalos beach clean up, we do it every year because it brings the whole community together all of us brothers and sisters,” Morita said.

“[Mike] He’s a big inspiration especially him coming back and everyone witnessing it,” said Morita’s friend Dean Campos. “I think everybody is inspired by brother Mike, everyone, even if they never meet him they know his story is unreal.”

“I didn’t set a goal [on getting back in the water], my goal is to get back on my foot and be able to do things at home – that’s my goal first,” Morita said.

Morita said he hopes to get a prosthetic so he can do the things he was able to do before.

Friends of Kewalos said they picked up 200 bags of rubbish on Saturday while also hosting raffles and other fun activities, all to protect the place they love from development.

“We fundraise to recoup money we spend on protecting this place,” said Ronald Iwami, president of Friends of Kewalos. “Our motto is, protect, preserve, malama the surrounding shoreline area, and we use the money to testify to protect this place.”