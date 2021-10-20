Nearly 2 dozen gambling machines seized in Waianae game room bust

Police are seen outside a Waianae game room that was busted on Oct. 19, 2021. (Courtesy Honolulu Police Department)

  • Police seized nearly two dozen gambling machines from a Waianae game room on Oct. 19, 2021. (Courtesy Honolulu Police Department)

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Law enforcement officials seized nearly two dozen gambling machines from a game room in Waianae on Tuesday, Oct. 19.

Honolulu police arrested a 43-year-old man for promoting gambling and possession of gambling devices.

In addition to the gambling machines, police also seized cash at the property.

If you have information about illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice 24-hour hotline at (808) 723-3933.

