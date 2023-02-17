HONOLULU (KHON2) — Sen. Brian Schatz announced today, Feb. 17 that Hawai’i will receive $14,844,329 in federal funding to improve public housing statewide.

The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Public Housing Capital Fund.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

“Everyone deserves an affordable and safe place to live,” said Sen. Schatz, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Transportation, Housing, and Urban Development.

This fund provides grants for various things like the development, financing, modernization and improvements of public housing properties.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

“This new funding will help make repairs and improvements to homes across Hawai‘i, providing better living conditions for local families who rely on public housing,” explained Sen. Schatz.