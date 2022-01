HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaiian Electric Company (HECO) has reported a power outage around 5 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 27.

Over 950 HECO customers in total were without power near Ala Moana, Kakaako, McCully, Moiliili and Waikiki.

HECO crews are on the scene repairing the powerlines. The estimated restoration time is 7 a.m.