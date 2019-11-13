Nearly 100 citations issued on Sunday for flag violations

Following up on HPD’s crackdown on large flags and banners on vehicles, Honolulu police say officers issued citations for nearly 100 violations on Sunday islandwide. The citations involved flags, equipment and after-market violations. Fines ranged from $70 to $97.

