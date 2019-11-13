Nearly 100 citations issued on Sunday for flag violations

HONOLULU (KHON2) -- The Department of Transportation is considering a change from a gas tax to a road usage charge to even out revenue among cars with different fuel efficiency standards.

"The gas tax historically has been the largest source of revenue for the highways division over the years. However, as cars get more fuel efficient or don't use any fuel at all, that gas tax revenue is declining, and it's only going to get worse," said Tim Sakahara, spokesman for the Department of Transportation.