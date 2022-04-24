HONOLULU (KHON2) — A motor vehicle collision occurred on Honoapiilani Highway when police said a Wailuku man was traveling at a high rate speed on a motorcycle.

The Maui Police Department said the incident happened at 5:31 a.m. on April 24 about a mile south of Olo Place in Waikapu.

Investigation revealed that as the 48-year-old male was traveling northbound on the highway, a Toyota Tundra pickup truck traveling south made a left turn to enter a private farm. As the truck made the left turn it collided with the motorcycle.

A third vehicle, a Toyta Highlander traveling south on the highway behind the pickup truck, drove through the debris field of crash.

Police said the operator of the motorcyle sustained critical life-threatening injuries and was taken to the emergency room. The 37-year-old male driver of the pick up truck and the 30-year-old female driver of the Toyota Highlander reported minor injuries but declined medical treatment.

The investigation also revealed that the motorcyle operator was wearing a helmet. Traffic Investigators said that they suspect speed to be a contributing factor of the collision.

The operators of the pickup truck and Toyota Highlander were said have both been wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.