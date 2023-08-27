HONOLULU (KHON2) — At approximately 10 a.m. today, a 911 call was made to the Marriot in Ko Olina to rescue a five-year-old boy.

The boy had been swimming when he suddenly became unresponsive at the bottom of the pool.

Bystanders noticed the child and reacted quickly by pulling him out and performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation – also known as CPR.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services arrived on scene and continued advanced medical treatment.

According to officials, the boy began to cough up the water, woke up and cried.

Honolulu EMS continued to administer life saving treatment en route to an emergency room.

Officials wanted to acknowledge the quick reactions of the bystanders and hotel staff who recognized something was severely wrong and acted on it.

Through their help, Honolulu EMS said, a young boy’s life was saved.