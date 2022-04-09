HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Norwegian Cruise Line Pride of America returns to interisland cruising on Saturday, April 9.

The NCL ship will be at 50% capacity at maximum due to the port agreement.

Passengers will show a vaccine card, or a recent COVID-19 negative test result.

The ship is scheduled to leave Honolulu at 7 p.m.

The seven-day cruise goes to Kahului, Maui as well as Hilo, Hawaii and Nawiliwili, Kauai.