Courtesy: County of Kauai Parking lot at Nāwiliwili Park closed starting Nov. 29

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — High surf damaged a portion of the parking lot in Nāwiliwili Park over the weekend and crews closed that portion to make repairs.

A portion of the lot and driveway was closed on Tuesday.

Crews completed repairs on schedule and the parking lot is fully reopened.