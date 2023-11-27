HONOLULU (KHON2) — A week after a Navy plane ended up in Kaneohe Bay, the military unveiled its plan to salvage the aircraft.

The Navy held a press conference on Monday afternoon to share their plan and progress in removing the P8-Poseidon.

The on scene commander said the salvage process is underway. It started with the removal of the fuel. While KHON2 News was told defueling was a success, they could not tell us exactly when the plane will be taken out of the water.

“We estimate that the aircraft had just over 2000 gallons of fuel onboard and the team extracted all the fuel that they could get out of those tanks. This process was completed successfully without any fuel being released into the bay. Our divers also conducted a hydrographic survey to better assess the coral and marine environment around the aircraft. The survey is helping the Navy planter recovery operation that minimizes impact to the critical ecosystem here in Kaneohe bay as we move to the next phase of salvage.” Rear Adm. Kevin Lenox, on scene commander

Lenox said the equipment will be arriving Wednesday but they still need to determine exactly how to lift the plane and get it back on to the runway.

The Navy also said damage to the reef so far seems minimal but they will no more once the plane is removed.