Navy to hold town halls with housing communities affected by ongoing water issues

Water taps are shown taped up on Nov. 30, 2021 after chemical smells started being reported to Navy officials at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam. (File)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Navy officials with Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam will be holding meetings with community members affected by the ongoing water issues.

The community started complaining about the water having a chemical odor on Sunday. Officials, at that time, said there were no smells or signs of problems in the Navy’s water wells or tanks.

On Monday, both Nimitz and Red Hill Elementary Schools were without water after a fuel-like odor was said to be coming from their water lines. Sinks were taped off and lunches were prepared without the use of water but both schools remained open.

By Monday evening, the Department of Health issued a notice for all Navy water system users to avoid drinking, cooking with and using water for oral hygiene. Users who smelled a foul odor were told to also avoid using the water for dishwashing, bathing and laundry.

Initial tests were inconclusive but more samples were sent for a more sensitive test.

The schedule for town halls is below.

What: Command Ombudsmen/Key Spouse Information Meeting When: 6 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 Where: Hickam Theater, 7393 Ohana Nui Circle #7371, Honolulu, 96818 What: Moanalua Terrace Housing Community Town Hall When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 Where: Moanalua Terrace Community Center (formerly Forest City), 2500 Radford Drive, Honolulu, 96818 What: Hickam Housing Community Town Hall When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 Where: Hickam Theater, 7393 Ohana Nui Circle #7371, Honolulu, 96818 What: Halsey, Radford, Catlin Housing Community Town Hall When: 7 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 30 Where: Halsey Terrace Community Center, 620 Pool Street, Honolulu 96818

The Navy has asked residents to call (808) 448-2570, (808) 448-3262, and (808) 448-2583 to help identify the locations with these issues.