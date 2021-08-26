Navy successfully removes 2 unexploded munitions from Kaneohe Bay

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy successfully removed two unexploded munitions from Kaneohe Bay on Thursday, Aug. 26, and one removal sent a blast of water about 40 feet in the air.

That munition was believed to be at least 50 years old and was found resting in the sand in about 13 feet of water.

Officials decided to detonate the first munition in place because it was considered dangerous.

A second unexploded ordnance — described as a 1,000-pound bomb — was unarmed, so officials floated it to the surface, towed it to shore and then trucked it to another location.

A 2,100-foot security perimeter was set up during the operation and the all-clear has since been given.