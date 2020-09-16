Navy seeks public input for proposed action at Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard

PEARL HARBOR, Hawaii (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy is seeking the public’s input in the potential environmental effects of pursuing a construction project that would replace a submarine dry dock and waterfront production facility.

Navy officials published a notice of intent to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS). The 35-day public scoping process, which begins on Sept. 15 and extends through Oct. 19, will help to identify community interests and comments regarding environmental effects of construction near historic areas on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

Public involvement in the decision to pursue dry dock updates and a proposed action for a waterfront production facility at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard is highly encouraged.

The proposed project would provide required capability for depot-level maintenance on current and future classes of fast-attack submarines, as part of the Navy’s fleet maintenance mission.



Two web-based platforms will be hosted for the public to learn more about the proposed action. Participants will then be able to offer comments regarding the project. The virtual meetings include:

A virtual open house which will be available from 12 a.m. on Sept. 15 to 11:59 p.m. on Oct. 19,

A virtual public scoping meeting which will be held on Sept. 29 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.

A live virtual presentation and question-and-answer session will also be available from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Information concerning the open house and virtual public scoping meeting can be found here.

