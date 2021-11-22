Navy says fuel, water leaked from facility near Pearl Harbor

HONOLULU (AP) — The U.S. Navy is investigating another spill near an underground fuel facility in Hawaii. The Navy said in a statement about 14,000 gallons of fuel and water spilled from a drain line near the troubled Red Hill facility near Pearl Harbor over the weekend.

The Navy said there were no signs the fuel had escaped into the environment and drinking water was safe.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The facility has faced increasing scrutiny in recent years after a series of leaks. Earlier this month, Hawaii’s congressional delegation asked the Department of Defense’s inspector general to investigate the Navy’s handling of the facility.

A 2014 leak caused concern the facility could be contaminating Oahu’s drinking water.