Navy says fuel contamination at Red Hill Shaft from a single spill with no indications of long term problem

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) said testing indicates more widespread petroleum contamination of Navy drinking water. They said more detailed lab reports received Thursday night found petroleum levels 350 times the safe limit in the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft.

They also found trace levels in samples collected at the Aliamanu Child Development Center and at private homes on Eagle Circle and Milo Lane.

Meanwhile, the Navy contends the contamination is from a single incident, a fuel spill that occurred just over a week before residents started complaining around Nov. 28.

Top Navy officials joined the DOH and the Board of Water Supply (BWS) to provide updated information to state lawmakers. The Navy said it believes that the water contamination from their Red Hill Shaft is from a fuel spill in November of some 14,000 gallons.

“It was subsequently pumped from that well and distributed throughout those portions of our Navy’s water distribution system fed by the Red Hill well. We’re also confident that this event was not the result of a leak from one of the Red Hill tanks,” said Rear Adm. Blake Converse, deputy commander of the United States Pacific Fleet.

The Navy added it was cleaned up within 24 to 30 hours and knows how it got into the well.

“The good news is that this was a singular event that can be prevented in the future. I have no indications of any sort of a long-term problem,” said Rear Adm. Dean Vanderley, commander of Navy Engineering Systems.

The Navy said it also plans to flush out its Red Hill Shaft from a larger water source — the Waiawa Shaft.

“This system volume is about 25,000,000 gallons. How fast the system flush can be completed is obviously very dependent on how fast we can flush, could be four days, it could be much longer,” said Vanderley.

The Navy added that it wants to work with the other agencies to have an independent lab here in Hawaii so it can get water testing results faster.

“It just makes no sense to take 72, 96 hours — or even longer — to send these tests to the mainland. We have enough expertise here on the island as pointed pout by the Department of Health. We just need the laboratory here,” said Converse.

Converse added that the key is to make sure that the lab is independent so it can provide results that are uncompromised.

“We, the Navy, own this problem. We’re gonna fix it and we’re gonna take care of the military residents and every individual impacted as we do that,” said Converse.

The Navy still plans to fight the state’s emergency order for the Navy to empty the fuel tanks at Red Hill, and a hearing has been scheduled for Dec. 16.