HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy and Hawaii Department of Health have been monitoring the drinking water data at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam.

According to the Navy, the data shows that there has been no fuel contamination.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

You can look at data from June through September that shows that the drinking water meets U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and DOH standards.

On Sept. 12., The Navy had notified DOH that they detected high levels of lead from a bathroom that was said to be closed for renovation in Halsey Terrace.

The sample was tested and ended up testing positive for lead at 42.0 parts per billion.

According to the federal Safe Drinking Water Act, the Lead and Copper Rule action level for lead is 15 ppb so the Navy contacted and advised the facility manager to not consume the water in the building for use or oral hygiene.

The Navy conducted more tests and discovered lead in a different sink from the same bathroom at 20.6 ppb.

The Navy said that the faucets were flushed and re-sampled, they found no exceedances during that time.

They are now in period four of monitoring, which means 10 percent of all homes and other buildings will be sampled.

Schools, medical centers and child development are being sampled regularly, according to the Navy.

If a sample exceeds action levels for contaminants, building personnel or residents will be contacted, the Navy reported.

The Navy has supplied the information below in order to help interpret the data regarding this matter:

· Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon (TPH) tests look for many petroleum-related compounds and are done in addition to standard drinking water tests.

· Maximum Contaminant Levels (MCLs) are established by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and are the maximum permissible level of contaminants in water which is delivered to any user of a public water system.

· Environmental Action Levels (EALs) are established by the Hawaii DOH and are concentrations of contaminants in drinking water and other media (e.g., soil, soil gas, and groundwater) below which the contaminants are assumed to not pose a significant threat to human health or the environment. Exceeding the Tier 1 EAL does not necessarily indicate that contamination at the site poses environmental hazards but generally warrants additional investigation.

· All values are in parts per billion (ppb), which is equal to micrograms per liter (µg/L).

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

· The Method Detection Limit (MDL) is the lowest concentration at which an analyte (chemical subject that is being analyzed) can be detected in a sample.