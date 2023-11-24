HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy continues its recovery efforts of a downed military aircraft that remains in waters off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay.

The P-8A Poseidon landed in the ocean on Monday, Nov. 20 and since then divers have successfully recovered the aircraft’s flight data on Thursday, Nov. 23.

U.S. Navy crews assessing the downed P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/U.S. Marine Corps) U.S. Navy crews assessing the downed P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Thursday, Nov. 23, 2023. (Photo/U.S. Marine Corps)

The Navy also said its Aircraft Mishap Board recently arrived and have been tasked to investigate the cause of the crash.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, Navy divers were in around the downed aircraft to also look into its structural integrity.

The Navy said it is also assessing the Poseidon’s coral and marine environmental impacts.

U.S. Navy Sailors with Waterfront Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, deploy two environmental containment booms around a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Monday, Nov. 20, 2023. (Photo/U.S. Marine Corps/Lance Cpl. Tania Guerrero) U.S. Navy Sailors with Waterfront Operations, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, deploy two environmental containment booms around a downed Navy P-8A Poseidon in waters just off the runway at Marine Corps Air Station Kaneohe Bay in Kaneohe, Hawaii on Tuesday, Nov. 21, 2023. (Photo/U.S. Marine Corps/Sgt. Brandon Aultman)

Floating barriers have put into place around the Poseidon to protect the surrounding marine environment as well as hydrophobic absorbent material. The Navy said the properties within this material will not only absorb any potential pollutants but will let them know if their are any petroleum products.

When the aircraft landed in the ocean there were nine crewmembers on board, all were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.