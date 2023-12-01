HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy said its crews have been working around the clock to create a recovery plan for its downed aircraft that overshot a runway and has since been sitting in Kaneohe Bay.

After discussing with local, state and federal officials, the Navy announced on Friday, Dec. 1 that they will be using roller bags to get the P8-A Poseidon back onto the runway of the Marine Corps Base Hawaii.

With weather taken into consideration, they hope to start rolling in the aircraft on Saturday morning, Dec. 2.

According to the Navy, the use of roller bags would be the quickest and easiest way to bring the aircraft out of the water. The Navy said this would also have minimal impacts on the marine environment.