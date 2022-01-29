Navy releases results for Earhart Village water samples from Stage 2 flushing process

More than 70 million water bottles are consumed each day in the United States, and nearly 60 million bottles wind up in landfills every day. Invest in a water filtration system and cut down on waste.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy released water testing results for samples from Earhart Village (Zone D3) to have met safe drinking water standards during stage two of their Drinking Water Distribution System Recovery Plan.

The samples that were taken met the criteria for Total Petroleum Hydrocarbons and safe drinking water standards by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency and the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH).

The Navy will now move on from stage three where they will need water samples taken from selected homes in Zone D3 and have results evaluated.

As testing continues, the public health advisory given by the DOH on Nov. 29, 2021 remains in effect stating that Navy water system consumers should not drink or consume tap water.

A summary and a complete report of the lab results have been provided by the Navy.

More information on the water recovery efforts is also posted on the Navy’s JBPHH Water Updates.