HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Navy has submitted the Red Hill Tank Closure Plan to the Hawaii Department of Health.

The plan outlines the steps that the Department of the Navy is making to permanently close all 20 underground storage tanks, four surge tanks and the associated piping system at Red Hill.

Plans to close down Red Hill are in accordance with the DOH’s May 6 Emergency Order.

To read the full Red Hill Tank Closure Plan, click here.

The closure plan was followed after the Navy took action in their unpacking plan — a process of safely defueling Red Hill.