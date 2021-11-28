Navy investigating chemical smell in drinking water at military housing; no current indication water is unsafe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Navy officials are investigating reports of a chemical smell in the drinking water at multiple homes in military housing areas for Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam.

According to officials, the Navy is working with the Hawaii Department of Health to test water samples that were taken. There is currently no immediate indication that the water is unsafe.

On Sunday, Nov. 28, Navy engineers visited several homes of those who reported the chemical smell in their water.

They then investigated the Navy’s drinking water wells and found no smell or sign that there was fuel and/or chemicals in the Navy’s water wells and tanks.