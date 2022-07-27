HONOLULU (KHON2) — Two new underground monitoring wells have been installed near the oil spill that happened on November 20, 2021 at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility.

The U.S. Navy said that the installation of these wells will help them make more informed and environmentally protective decisions.

With two out of 10 wells installed, the Navy is working with the Hawaii Department of Health, United States Environmental Protection Agency and other stakeholders to install the wells.

Also referred to as plume delineation wells, the Navy will also test for any potential contaminants to the local water.

The next two wells are expected to be completed this August and the eight other plumes are in the process of being built and expected to be completed around April 2023.

“This is an important step in our ongoing work to provide safe drinking water and protect the aquifer and the environment,” said Rear Adm. Steve Barnett, Navy Region Hawaii commander. “We are aligned with the Hawaii Department of Health and other stakeholders in this effort and remain committed to informing the public of actions that are taking place while we work on completing requirements for the defueling plan.”

The Navy took samples of the two wells and said that they will share the results with the HDOH and EPA. Sample results will be available on the HDOH website.

In addition to the monitoring wells, the Navy also plans to install 12 groundwater “sentinel” monitoring wells between Red Hill and other neighboring drinkable water sources. This will provide a warning if there are any contaminants in the wells.

You can visit this site for more information about the wells and for long-term monitoring of the Navy distribution system click here.