Navy identifies man involved in Kahala Hotel barricade situation

File – Officials respond on Kahala Avenue near The Kahala Hotel & Resort to investigate reports of gunshots, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 10, 2021.

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy says the man who barricaded himself in a room at the Kahala Hotel & Resort during the weekend of Saturday, April 10, was a lieutenant commander assigned to the Naval Submarine Support Center at Pearl Harbor.

Navy officials say 40-year-old Russell Cruz, of New York died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound on Sunday, April 11.

The Naval Submarine Support Center provides operational support for Pearl Harbor homeported submarines, their crew, families and staff.

The incident began around 5:40 p.m. Saturday when Cruz fired multiple shots before barricading himself in a hotel room and eventually taking his own life around 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

Dozens of guests were put on lockdown until the all clear was given.

