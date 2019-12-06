Navy identifies all killed in Wednesday’s shooting

Two Department of Defense civilians died following a shooting at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam on Dec. 4. The shooter, a Navy Sailor assigned to USS Columbia (SSN 771), died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The civilians have been identified:

– Vincent J. Kapoi of Hawaii, Metals Inspector Apprentice, Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

– Roldan A. Agustin of Hawaii, Shop Planner (Nondestructive Testing), Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard.

The Sailor was identified as Machinist’s Mate Auxiliary Fireman Gabriel Antonio Romero of Texas, assigned to USS Columbia (SSN 771). The submarine, homeported in in Pearl Harbor, remains in dry-dock at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard for routine maintenance.

A third victim remains in the hospital in stable condition.