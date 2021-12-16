Navy hosting town hall to discuss latest water sample test results

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam (JBPHH) held a virtual town hall meeting on Thursday, Dec. 16, to discuss the Navy’s water sample test results they say show no detectable contamination above the state health department’s Environmental Action Level (EAL).

The Navy released test results of samples taken since Nov. 29 throughout its water distribution system that were collected by a contractor at key locations.

The Navy says the “highly accurate test results” show no contamination above the Hawaii State Department of Health (DOH) EAL. The findings, however, contradict what the DOH reported last week.

According to the DOH, samples collected from the Navy’s Red Hill drinking water shaft tested positive for high levels of gasoline and diesel range hydrocarbons, with petroleum levels 350 times the limit for safe drinking water. Click here to read the lab results from the Navy’s Red Hill shaft.

The DOH issued an emergency order asking the Navy to take immediate action, including suspending the operation at the Red Hill bulk fuel storage facility, installing a drinking water treatment system at the shaft and submitting a work plan. The Navy, so far, has temporarily suspended the use of the fuel tanks.

The Board of Water Supply (BWS) supports the DOH’s emergency order, citing the need to protect the aquifer that sits below the fuel tanks from further contamination. BWS shut down the Halawa shaft, one of its main sources of water, and their Aiea well out of an abundance of caution.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, the DOH released 27 new lab reports — five of them detected trace levels of petroleum product at residences in Iroquois Point and McGrew Point well below the EAL. However, after meeting dozens of families with health problems, state Sen. Kurt Fevella is puzzled.

“These families are not making up being sick,” said Sen. Fevella. “They have rash, they’re throwing up, adding to the condition of health and welfare for their kids who have leukemia and one of them has epilepsy.”

Hawaii’s congressional delegation shares Sen. Fevella’s concerns and is asking House and Senate leaders to make sure the military spends immediate and ongoing federal funding to address the water contamination. U.S. Sens. Brian Schatz and Mazie Hirono and U.S. Reps. Ed Case and Kaiali’i Kahele signed a letter with the request to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and the chairs of congressional appropriations committees.

Following the closure of the Navy’s Red Hill shaft and Aiea Halawa shaft, the Navy said on Thursday 100% of its water is coming from its Waiawa shaft, which is pumping 14 to 15 million gallons per day. The Manana neighborhood, however, is using BWS water, as booster pumps get repaired. The Navy said this is not related to the contamination and was a pre-arranged agreement.

The evidentiary hearing concerning the DOH’s Order on Red Hill Operations is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 20, at 8 a.m. The hearing will be streamed here and will continue day to day until completed. Click here to view the hearing notice.

The DOH continues to advise Navy water system users to avoid using the water for drinking, cooking or oral hygiene. If the water has a fuel-like odor, also avoid using it for bathing, dishwashing or laundry. This recommendation applies to users of the Navy’s JBPHH water system, which includes the Aliamanu Military Reservation, Red Hill and Nimitz Elementary Schools and military housing.