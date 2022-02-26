JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (KHON2) — U.S. Navy testing found elevated levels of petroleum at Halsey Terrace.

The petroleum level was at 460 parts per billion (ppb). The limit for is supposed to be 211 ppb.

Halsey Terrace is located on Pool Street about 1.5 miles away from the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

The testing also revealed an organic compound in three other neighborhoods at Catlin Park and Radford Terrace and at a vacant home in the McGrew and Halawa area.