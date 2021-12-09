Navy, DOH take water samples from Kapilina Beach Homes after residents complain of side effects

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Some Kapilina Beach Home residents in Ewa Beach complained about having adverse side effects after showering in their homes.

Residents said they did not know their water pipes were owned and operated by the Navy. The area was once military housing and is now occupied by both military and civilians.

On Thursday, Dec. 2, a 17-year-old Kapilina Beach Home resident showered, brushed his teeth and headed to work.

“On the way to work I started feeling really itchy, and I noticed my skin was getting red all over,” explained Jayden Bonilla. “I got to work and my throat started swelling up.”

He said he was rushed to the emergency room and does have allergies but went to an allergist to be sure.

“He said it wasn’t an allergic reaction, it was a toxic reaction,” Bonilla explained about what the allergist told him.

Bonilla believes his reaction was due to the contaminated water reported at other military homes that has water pipes owned by the Navy. The day after Bonilla went to the hospital, his housemate also went to the hospital after she took a shower.

“I was getting itchy skin, it was burning, I had nausea, I vomited one time, and chest pains on and off,” explained Mandie King.

Both King and Bonilla said they did not know their water was coming from the Navy and both said they did not smell any fuel odor in the water.

“We have to leave our home because it’s no longer safe to bathe or shower. We have to go to Mililani, Nanakuli or Maile to our friends and family’s houses to have a bath or shower. So, it’s really insane and there are no answers anyone can give us.” Mandie King, Kapilina Beach Home resident

On Thursday, Dec. 9. the Hawaii Department of Health (DOH) took water samples from several homes.

State Senator Kurt Fevella (R) Ewa Beach, Iroquois Point, Ewa Villages, also went door-to-door and even tried the water himself after seeing Kapilina Beach Home community members watering their yards, washing their pets and cars on Thursday.

“I wanted to be proactive and ask about their water consumption, water taste, smell, and the five homes I went to said they never had problems,” Sen. Fevella said.

He added that he is concerned about Iroquois Elementary school after the school was told not to use water by the state. He said he wants to know where the water is coming from.

“The Navy should be doing better,” stated Sen. Fevella.

KHON2 reached out to the Navy but has not heard back.

In an e-mail, Kapilina Beach Homes said in a statement:

“We share the concerns and frustrations of residents regarding the confusion over contaminated water from the NAVFAC system and are in extensive conversations with city, state, and federal officials about the situation. NAVFAC has informed us that they have not found any evidence of contaminated water in test samples from our community to date. NAVFAC has delivered bottled water to the community and additional supplies are being arranged. We will continue to work diligently with NAVFAC on this matter until residents have water we are confident is safe.”

Kapilina Beach Homes said the Navy also took water samples Thursday.

KHON2 was granted permission to interview the principal of Iroquois Elementary School, which is inside Kapilina Beach Homes, but Kapilina Beach Homes would not allow us inside their gates.

On Thursday, State Rep. Matthew Lopresti helped hand out water bottles that he requested to community members. He said he has been in talks with the Navy about the situation and said: “It shouldn’t take a week to get water to a community that was told not to drink the water.”