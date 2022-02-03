Navy, DOD ‘gives priority to storing fuel above a drinking water aquifer rather than the health and safety of the people of Oahu’: BWS

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Thursday, the Board of Water Supply (BWS) said it is extremely disappointed with the U.S. Navy’s decision to appeal the Department of Health’s (DOH) emergency order in federal and state court.

While there is still a need to flush out the contaminated water at the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft for Hawaii families to have safe drinking water, there is still a legal matter that needs to be addressed.

The Navy filed an appeal on Wednesday, Feb. 2 and Dr. Kathleen Hicks, deputy secretary of the U.S. Department of Defense released a statement explained why the Navy thought it was necessary.

This will afford us time to make evidence-based and transparent decisions,” Hicks said. “Despite these legal process requirements, we hope to collaborate with the State of Hawaii in a way that would allow the parties the time and space needed to reach solutions together.”

BWS called the Navy out on its actions in Thursday’s recent statement.

“After repeatedly assuring legislators, regulators and the public that it would comply with the emergency order and defuel the tanks, the Navy’s decision to appeal underscores the reality that the Navy and Department of Defense gives priority to storing fuel above a drinking water aquifer rather than the health and safety of the people of Oahu,” BWS said.

For now, BWS said it is reviewing the appeals and cannot comment further on this ongoing legal matter.