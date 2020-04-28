Live Now
Navy detonates unexploded ordnances in Lanikai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was quite a scene off Lanikai beach on Monday.

The Navy detonated two potential unexploded ordnances.

Earlier the team removed eight world war two-era munitions out of the ocean.

The ordnances were found by a resident back in February.

If you ever come across one, do not touch it. Instead call 9-1-1.

Trending Stories