Navy detonates unexploded ordnances in Lanikai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — There was quite a scene off Lanikai beach on Monday.
The Navy detonated two potential unexploded ordnances.
Earlier the team removed eight world war two-era munitions out of the ocean.
The ordnances were found by a resident back in February.
If you ever come across one, do not touch it. Instead call 9-1-1.
