Navy contains 1,000 gallons of fuel released at Red Hill facility

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy responded to the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility on Thursday, May 6, for a reported fuel release from a distribution pipeline inside.

Approximately 1,000 gallons of fuel was released during a transfer, according to preliminary reports.

The fuel was properly collected by the containment system, and there were no leaks from any fuel tanks. The pipe release was detected immediately and the system worked as designed to collect, isolate and contain the fuel safely within the Red Hill facility, the Navy said in a release.

“Our containment system functioned as designed to keep the fuel contained within our facility, with no indication that fuel was released to the environment,” said Capt. Gordie Meyer, Commanding Officer, Naval Facilities Engineering Command (NAVFAC) Hawaii. “We are thankful for the

professionalism of our team in following established procedures in monitoring, detecting and collecting this release. We are conducting an extensive investigation to determine the cause of the release and will continue to examine our systems and procedures.”

Sen. Mazie K. Hirono issued the following statement after reports of a fuel release at the Red Hill Bulk Storage Facility were announced:

Earlier today, I spoke with Admiral Aquilino – who provided me with an update on the fuel release at Red Hill. While the initial assessment is ongoing, Admiral Aquilino assured me that the detection and response system worked and the fuel release is contained. He will stay in touch with me and my office as the Navy completes its investigation and clean-up. He will also review the notification process to ensure all appropriate parties are promptly informed. This incident reaffirms the need for clear and transparent information to be communicated in a timely manner. As Chair of the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower, I will continue to closely monitor and engage with military leadership and the local community regarding the Red Hill facility. We all have the same goal, which is to keep our drinking water safe. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono





