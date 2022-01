HONOLULU (KHON2) — The U.S. Navy confirmed it will comply with the Department of Health order for Red Hill on Monday, Jan. 10.

Under the terms of the order, the Navy must turn in a plan within 30 days outlining how they’ll go about getting hundreds of millions of gallons of fuel safely out of the underground Red Hill facility.

The order also requires the Navy to put in a safe drinking water system.