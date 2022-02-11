Navy completes flushing of zones taking one step closer to allowing military families to return home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Military families still impacted by the water contamination crisis say they’ve had enough. Families KHON2 spoke with feel like there’s no end in sight to when they’ll be able to return home and use their water again.

The Burness family’s faucets have been wrapped up for months.

“It’s just exhausting,” said Cheri Burness, a Navy spouse and Halsey Terrace resident. “It’s not fair to the kids, it’s not fair to my dog and it’s not fair to me.”

Unable to live in their Halsey Terrace home, the Burness family is just one of many living in a hotel. For others, the health impacts are getting worse.

“The tingling on the lips, the tingling of the tongue, the burning of the throat, the esophagus,” said Jamie Simic, a Navy spouse and Hale Nakoa resident. “In January, I couldn’t even pass a grain of rice. My throat was so swollen and so that is continuing.”

The Navy says families have been able to return home and about half of the families in housing areas decided to stay, but residents have questions about that.

“In the 12 block radius that we walk, I can smell fuel coming out of the several homes emitting the fumes, just like my house,” Simic said.

The Navy says it reached a milestone this week with flushing of homes in 19 zones completed.

“The team completed the validation of several of those neighborhoods or one in particular the Red Hill neighborhood and is currently completing a second validation for another neighborhood as we speak,” said Capt. Darren Guenther, Navy Region Hawaii Chief of Staff.

The Hawaii Department of Health has the final say on giving the green light to consume the water again. As of Friday, the DOH has not lifted that health advisory yet.

Meanwhile, housing residents continue to hope their lives can return to normal soon.

“People are getting worse every single day,” Simic said. “The messages I get, about 10 to 20 messages a day and the stories, I’m not the only one.”