HONOLULU (KHON2) — A series of what the Navy calls “leadership and oversight failures” at Red Hill have cost the commanding officer his job.

Capt. Albert Lee Hornyak was relieved of command at the Fleet Logistics Center, after the Navy says it “lost confidence in his ability to perform his duties.”

Rear Adm. Kristin Acquavella has been temporarily assigned to the post, while a permanent replacement is sought.

The Navy said it still has not yet completed investigations into the November release of fuel at the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, which contaminated water for thousands of homes on the military distribution system.