HONOLULU (KHON2) — Olympic Gold Medalist Carissa Moore is inviting young women to spend the day with her in navigating the waves of mental health and wellness on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

Under the mentorship of Moore, the event Queens of Queensbreak is crafted to empower young women through activities that include guided meditation and group discussions.

Attendees will also have the chance to participate in reflective journaling, group discussions, lei-making, surfing and yoga — all under the mentorship of Moore.

Joining Moore will be her sport psychologist Daniel Zimbra who will share valuable tools into managing anxiety and leading a life of positivity and purpose.

The free event is open to young women between the ages of 18-28 years old and will be held at the Royal Hawaiian Resort, Waikiki.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

Those interested in attending must go through an application process due on Oct. 16. Click here to apply.