HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Anuenue Fisheries Rescue Center, a facility of the Department of Land and Natural Resources Division of Aquatic Resources planted the one-millionth juvenile native sea urchin at Kaneohe Bay.

Since 2011, AFRC spawned and raised collector sea urchins in captivity with the intent of releasing them into the bay.

“The millionth urchin and about 13,000 others were planted on a patch reef in North Kāneʻohe Bay where they will go to work, grazing on invasive seaweed,” Eric Dilley, DAR Monitoring Coordinator said.

According to the DLNR, the native urchins act as underwater gardeners that help keep invasive seaweed under control.

This will allow coral to thrive and provide habitats for other sea life.

The urchins are grown on Sand Island and around four to six months later the urchins are transferred to Kaneohe Bay.

According to the DLNR, before the urchin hatchery was created there were invasive macroalgae that covered the tops of the reef in the bay.

This smothered and killed the coral as no sunlight could reach coral.

Now, according to officials, coral health has improved.

The millionth urchin was named “Vince” in honor of Vincent Goo, a fisheries technician at AFRC who passed away in 2021.

“Vince was one of the unsung heroes of the urchin hatchery,” said hatchery manager David Cohen. “He took an interest from the very beginning and helped me and the project every step of the way.”