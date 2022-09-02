HONOLULU (KHON2) – September is observed as Hawaiian History Month and the University of Hawaii has come out with a list of festivities Hawaii residents can take part in.

The University of Hawaii in collaboration with Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition first started off celebrating Queen Liliʻuokalani’s 184th birthday on Sept. 2.

Friday morning a virtual celebration was held honoring Hawaiʻi’s last reigning monarch and later in the day an in-person walking tour and concert was held at 4 p.m.

The virtual event featured numerous panel discussions about the current state and future of ʻōlelo Hawaiʻi. They focused on four subjects: education, traditional food systems, digital empowerment and traditional systems of medicine.

The Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition was founded in 2007 to educate those who live and visit Hawaii. Every year during the month of September they hold numerous events teaching the history and culture of Native Hawaiians.

More Hawaiian History Month events

September 7, 9: Hoʻōla: Hawaiian Health

September 14, 16: E Ola Ka Lāhui Hawaiʻi: Culture-Based Education

September 21: I Ka Wā Ma Mua, Ka Wā Ma Hope: Hawaiian History – Its Past, Present, and Future

September 28, 30: Mele Lāhui: Songs of our Nation

For more information on these upcoming events click here or head to Hawaiʻi Ponoʻī Coalition’s website.