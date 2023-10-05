HONOLULU (KHON2) — The 22nd Annual Native Hawaiian Convention will be held on Maui instead of its original host island of Oahu.

“I believe there is no greater way to kāko‘o Maui than to elevate the voices of the Maui people through the largest platform that CNHA can offer. Our convention is the largest gathering of Native Hawaiians that brings community, cross-sector industry leaders, and government officials together to discuss timely issues facing our lāhui,” CNHA CEO, Kūhiō Lewis said in a news release.

The highly anticipated event is expected to draw 2,000 attendees, who will enjoy a mākeke, job fair, food trucks and the vital discussions that regularly feature at the event.

Among the topics attendees can expect to hear about are culture, economic development, education, housing, health, tourism and community.

After the immeasurable loss of the August fires, CNHA will focus this year’s convention on Maui’s history and the future that its people envision.

Registration is open on CNHA’s website and includes: full access to all four days of convention activities, $30 in food vouchers to be redeemed at the onsite food trucks, entrance to keiki hula hōʻike, discounted partner hotel rates and hosted lunch on the final day of the convention.

The fee for CNHA members is $100, non-members and the general public is $175 and impacted Maui residents will have their fees waived by visiting CNHA’s Kāko‘o Maui Resource Center located at Maui Mall.

The convention is scheduled to take place Nov. 14 – 17 at the Maui Arts and Culture Center in Kahului.