HONOLULU (KHON2) — It is the third day of the continental western region Native Hawaiian Convention put on by the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement.

We are here at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort and Casino where the day has started off strong with the general session leading into multiple breakout sessions yet again, and I personally have to say that the topics of these sessions are fascinating from uncomfortable conversations that need to be had but also conversations that are little bit more lighthearted but very educational and entertaining at the same time.

One of those being “Mele: Beyond Entertainment.”

Mele means “music”; and usually, we just think of the performance of it. but we are here with Zachary Lum who is a well-established musician himself but also the Executive Director of Kāhuli Leo Leʻa.

So, you just wrapped up your discussion on “Mele: Beyond Entertainment.”

What does that mean?

“Yah, that’s a great question. You know, for our organization Kāhuli Leo Leʻa, we really see mele as not just Hawaiian music or just Hawaiian language music,” explained Lum. But actually, kind of like a theory and methodology for how we go about doing our work and our work, one could say is Native Hawaiian production and media.”

“So, how do we create? How do we use mele as a cultural practice and apply that to things like events, films, of course recordings of mele and so on? That’s really what we’re excited to share,” added Lum.

I think it’s beautiful because when we look at ancient Hawaiʻi, of course, it was before written language. It was all through moʻolelo, chants and music.

So, for your being a musician, what is the value in mele and song?

“You know, the thing that I like to tell people is that every day, we wake up. We go through our lives; and we read, right? We have a written language that allows us to transfer information, learn, and disseminate information, right? But we can’t imagine a world where we have no written language,” said Lum.

“But that was, for the most part, the world of our ancestors, right?” said Lum “And some may think, well, what is that lack of development?’ In my mind, that is actually a beautiful and ancient technology that they had to be able to use the spoken word, the performed word whether its chant, whether its moʻolelo, to retain information and not only disseminate that information later, but the practice of retaining that. That performance is the method through which we continue to constitute who we are as Hawaiians.”

And is that the goal of your organization Kāhuli Leo Leʻa?

“So, to make it short, our mission is to catalyze Aloha ʻĀina, a sense of who we are grounded in where we are as Hawaiians via cultural practices like mele,” said Lum.

“So, when we do things like the Hawaiian Airlines’ May Day, right, it’s a beautiful production with Robert Cazimero, etc, etc. But what we also intend to do is make sure that we are able to layer in messaging that we think is important and relevant for the time being. So then, when somebody, anywhere from the person who just got off the plane in Hawaiʻi to somebody who has lived there their whole life, can enjoy aspects and layers of this beautiful presentation from the hula in its esthetic beauty to the hula and the mele in the importance and the information and the culture that continues to live in those songs and dances.” — Zachary Lum

This is, again, the third day of the Native Hawaiian Convention right here in Las Vegas.

This is, again, the third day of the Native Hawaiian Convention right here in Las Vegas.

This is the last full day.

On Thursday, June 22, will be the last day; but it will just be a portion of the day and will be wrapping up everything taking place here.

Not to worry for those who couldn’t make it here. There will be a Native Hawaiian Convention back at home come November.