Nationwide campaign helps hundreds of animals at Hawaiian Humane Society find their homes

HONOLULU (KHON) — A nationwide event called Clear the Shelters is helping the Hawaiian Humane Society (HHS) find loving families to adopt their dogs and cats.

“Right now, we are running a special,” said Jessica Tronoski, a HHS spokesperson. “It’s kind of a name your own price for all cats and all small animals, and that’s at both campuses and as well as the cats at our off-site adoption partners.”

From August 23 through Sept. 19, this special will be in place. Both locations will allow visitors to set the price they can afford to adopt a new furry friend.

“So far we have adopted out 414 animals which is really exciting,” said Tronoski.

If you don’t have the time or space to adopt a new animal, Tronoski said HHS is currently looking for foster families or certain items to donate.

“Other great ways to help, you know, we are low on towels right now,” said Tronoski. “So for all of our animal care, we use towels for everything.”

She encourages people with towels that are still in good shape to drop them off at their locations.