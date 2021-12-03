Nation’s largest specialty candy retailer opens flagship location in Hawaii

HONOLULU (KHON2) – On Friday, Nov. 26, the largest specialty candy retailer in North America opened its 100th store in home-sweet-home Honolulu at the Ala Moana Center.

The store is called IT’SUGAR and it is not just a candy store, but more so a candy experience.

To find out more, KHON2 spoke with the store’s General Manager Robert and asked: This is like a Disneyland for candy, tell us a little bit about it.

“Absolutely. IT’SUGAR wants to be the leading retail-tainer in the world,” said Robert Bendick, General Manager of IT’SUGAR.

“Our slogan is ‘We are a humorous escape from everyday life.’ Our logo is angel wings and devil tail. You know you want it, so come on in and have fun. We got a lot of characters to take selfies with, we have every candy imaginable. All of your favorites, and we even have vintage candies, like wax bottles and candy dots on paper. We got the latest stuff from TikTok, like slim lickers, that all kids love. And a lot of the brands that you do know that we’ve got, like Reese’s and Hershey’s and a lot of others have packaging that is really specific to its sugar. We’ve partnered with these major manufactures, so you can’t get it anywhere else except here. We have an entire department that is just Sour Patch Kids, an entire Oreo shop, let alone the fact that we got right here a volcano with cotton candy smoke coming out of it and this island, Lolli-pop island, covered in jellybeans. You are not going to find this anywhere else.” Robert Bendick, General Manager of IT’SUGAR

This Ala Moana store is the 100th location for ITS’SUGAR, but the second department store.

KHON2 then asked: What is so unique about this location?

“This location allowed us to have this candy department store,” explained Bendick. “A lot of our other shops are smaller, about 2,000 square feet. We have one other giant candy department store in the country back in New Jersey. We call them Sugar Daddy stores. And so, this is the second Sugar Daddy store for IT’SUGAR and where else but the largest outdoor mall in America right here at Ala Moana Center.

“We want to make this entry into the Hawaii market and we wanted to do it in a big way. The goal ultimately is to expand IT’SUGAR throughout the country, open more Sugar Daddy locations. But for now, here in Hawaii, we wanted to do it big just like the people here, just like the love here, like the Aloha we found when we opened up.” Robert Bendick, General Manager of IT’SUGAR

Now, this store is not just about fun, but there is the element of mystery as well — for example, a Japanese Snack Pak. Guests have no idea what they are getting with each purchase.

The candy at this store is perfect for everyone from keiki to adults –and the dentist afterward.

For all the information, click here.

They are located at the Ala Moana Center, level three, right next to Target.