National youth soccer tournaments canceled amid coronavirus concerns

HONOLULU (KHON) — Several national youth soccer tournaments and showcase games have begun canceling amid growing coronavirus concerns.

Among them are the Las Vegas Players Showcase, which announced cancellation this morning, and the 2020 Boys and Girls USYS National League games, which officially canceled yesterday.

“We understand and share the disappointment with our players, coaches and families,” USYS Chair, Dr. Pete Zopfi said. “Regrettably, the air travel environment, and related information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision.”

Hawaii club teams and players were reportedly scheduled to play in both of the above events.