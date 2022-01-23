National Wreaths Across America Day announces 2022 theme “Find a Way to Serve”

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (KHON2) — The team at National Wreaths Across America have chosen the theme “Find a Way to Serve” for 2022.

National Wreaths Across America Day is Saturday, December 17, 2022.

On Wreaths Across America Day a wreath is placed at a veteran’s gravesite and the veteran’s name is said aloud so the veteran is remembered.

Wreaths Across America Day organizers said this year’s theme is inspired by the Rosies. The American Rosie Movement has a goal to capture and share stories of the women who served in WWII also known as Rosie the Riveviters.

“You don’t have to be in military service to serve your community and country,” said Karen Worcester, executive director, Wreaths Across America. “Serving others, or being in service to others, gives purpose and I’ve seen first-hand from Gold Star Families to Veterans, how it can help people heal.”

Wreaths Across America Day in 2021 was held in Hawaii at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific at Punchbowl on Oahu, West Hawaii State Veterans Cemetery on the Big Island, Maui Veterans Cemetery in Makawao, as well as the Kauai Veterans Cemetery in Hanapepe on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021.

To volunteer locally or sponsor a wreath for a veteran, visit the Wreaths Across America website.